Beijing reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: Beijing's municipal health authority reported on Monday (Jun 22) nine new cases of the coronavirus in the city for Jun 21, down from 22 a day earlier.

Beijing reported its first case in the latest wave on Jun 11. The resurgence has been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new infections reported Sunday include a nurse - the first health worker to test positive since the re-emergence of the illness just over a week ago.

State news agency Xinhua said local authorities had set up more than 2,000 sites across the city that had obtained 2.3 million samples.

Beijing has been expanding testing in the city of 20 million since a cluster of infections linked to a food wholesale market erupted more than a week ago. The Chinese capital is capable of screening nearly 1 million people a day for COVID-19.

So far, 236 people in the city have been infected in the outbreak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outside of Beijing, there were nine other new COVID-19 cases reported across China on Monday.

Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported as of Jun 21 compared with six a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram