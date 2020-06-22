Beijing reports nine new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: Beijing's municipal health authority reported on Monday (Jun 22) nine new cases of the coronavirus in the city for Jun 21, down from 22 a day earlier.

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on Jun 11. The resurgence has been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing.



The new infections reported Sunday include a nurse - the first health worker to test positive since the re-emergence of the illness just over a week ago.

State news agency Xinhua said local authorities had set up more than 2,000 sites across the city that had obtained 2.3 million samples.



Beijing has been expanding testing in the city of 20 million since a cluster of infections linked to a food wholesale market erupted more than a week ago. The Chinese capital is capable of screening nearly 1 million people a day for COVID-19.

So far, 236 people in the city have been infected in the outbreak.



