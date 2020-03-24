Beijing tightens quarantine rules for travellers from overseas: Official media

BEIJING: Beijing's city government is further strengthening quarantine rules for individuals who arrive in China from overseas, as the Chinese capital seeks to minimise coronavirus-related risks, Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday (Mar 24).

The paper, the official publication of the city's Communist Party organisation, said all people entering the Chinese capital will be subject to centralised quarantine and testing for the coronavirus.

The report also said those who had entered the city and travelled from overseas to China in the past 14 days will also be subject to centralised quarantine and testing for the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 3,300 and infected nearly 82,000 in mainland China.

