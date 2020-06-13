Parts of Beijing locked down, wholesale market shuttered after fresh COVID-19 cluster

SHANGHAI: Eleven residential estates in south Beijing were locked down and a wholesale market shuttered due to a fresh cluster of COVID-19 cases, officials said on Saturday Jun 13).

Seven cases have so far been linked to Xinfadi wholesale market, six of them confirmed on Saturday, officials said. Nine nearby schools and kindergartens have been closed.

The closure of the market came after two men working at a meat research centre who had recently visited the market were reported on Friday as having been infected by COVID-19.

Concern is growing of a second wave of the new virus, even in many countries that seemed to have curbed its spread. It was first reported at a seafood market in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei province, in December.

People are wearing face masks inside the Jingshen seafood market which has been closed for business after new coronavirus infections were detected, in Beijing, China, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Beijing authorities had earlier halted beef and mutton trading at the Xinfadi market, alongside closures at other wholesale markets around the city.

The chairman of the Xinfadi market told state-run Beijing News that the virus was detected on chopping boards used to handle imported salmon.

Reflecting concerns over the risk of further spread of the virus, major supermarkets in Beijing removed all stocks of salmon from their shelves overnight.

Beijing authorities said more than 10,000 people at the market will take nucleic acid tests to detect coronavirus infections. The city government also said it had dropped plans to reopen schools on Monday for students in grades one through three because of the new cases.

It also said restaurants would be inspected and checks made on seafood products and fresh and frozen meats.

The first new case in Beijing after two months - who had no recent travel history outside the city - was reported on Thursday.

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases for Friday, the national health authority said on Saturday.

Five of the new confirmed patients were imported cases involving travellers from overseas, with the remaining six locally transmitted cases all in Beijing.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 83,075, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but do not display symptoms, as confirmed cases.

