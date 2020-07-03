Beijing won't require proof of COVID-19 test for some residents leaving city

Beijing won't require proof of COVID-19 test for some residents leaving city

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing
A person is tested at the window of a testing vehicle, as another people line up to receive a nucleic acid test, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING: Beijing, starting on Saturday (Jul 4), will no longer require some residents seeking to travel out of the Chinese capital to show proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19, a municipal official said on Friday.

Given the declining number of coronavirus cases in the current outbreak, residents from low-risk areas no longer need to provide evidence that they have tested negative, Pan Xuhong, spokesman of the Beijing Public Security Bureau, said at a regular news conference.

Beijing has reported 331 confirmed cases in the current outbreak since mid-June. To stem the spread of the virus, residents from high and medium-risk areas have been banned from leaving the city. Until now, residents from low-risk areas, or areas with no confirmed cases for at least two weeks, needed to test negative if they wished to travel out of Beijing.

Source: Reuters/nh

