Beijing's Xinfadi market suspends sales, storage of aquatic and frozen products

BEIJING: Beijing's Xinfadi market, which was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak in June, has suspended sales and storage of cold-chain and aquatic products, state-backed Beijing News reported.

Several infections in recent months in Qingdao and Tianjin cities involved handlers of imported frozen food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Refrigerated meat, seafood and frozen products in the market were disposed of, and the market has disinfected more than a hundred cold storages and shut down their power, Beijing News reported on Wednesday (Nov 25).

Workers in a particular environment who repeatedly come into contact with cold-chain products polluted by the coronavirus might be infected without proper protection, a Chinese official said earlier on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, officials cautioned that the risk to consumers of catching the virus from cold chain food products was "very low".

China has ramped up testing of frozen foods after saying it has repeatedly discovered the coronavirus on imported products and their packaging, triggering mass-scale testing of food and related personnel, suspension of certain imports and disruptions to trade flows.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram