Bersatu should not blame allies for by-election losses: DAP youth wing leader

KUALA LUMPUR: The Democratic Action Party (DAP) should not be blamed for recent by-election defeats, said a party youth leader on Tuesday (Mar 5).

This comes after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s supreme council member Rais Yatim said voters in the Semenyih polls held over the weekend had rejected the DAP, in what appears to be a critique of the largely Chinese party.

In a statement, DAP’s youth wing national vice chief Muhammad Shakir Ameer said: "It is unfair for a Bersatu leader like Rais Yatim to use DAP as a bogeyman from the loss of the recent Semenyih by-election".

“The victory of the 14th general elections is the collective success of all four component parties in PH as a whole,” he said.

“It should be acknowledged that DAP managed to deliver the necessary number of seats that also contributed the victory.”

He added: “The recent Semenyih loss should be seen as the collective responsibility of all four component parties.

"As political allies that are currently running the federal government, we shouldn't blame one another on certain setbacks. Instead, we should learn from the losses in the by-elections and find ways to regain the trust of the people."

The United Malays National Organisation and Party Islam Se-Malaysia have accused DAP of being a threat to Islam.

On Monday, Mr Rais was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia that DAP’s image must be softened if the government want Malays to focus on charges against former prime minister Najib Razak.

“The Malays in Semenyih reject the impulsive actions of the DAP. The homework which PH must work on seriously is to soften DAP’s image so that the racial sentiments and the impulsive actions in their statements can be tampered," he said.

“Because of the strong emotions and sentiments of the Malays towards the DAP, even the charges against Najib has not gotten much attention. It’s seen as a non-issue.”

Barisan Nasional candidate Zakaria Hanafi. (Photo: Bernama)

On Saturday, Barisan Nasional’s Zakaria Hanafi polled 19,780 votes to achieve a majority of 1,914 votes in the contest for the state legislative assembly seat in Semenyih, Selangor.

Mr Zakaria defeated PH candidate, Muhammad Aiman Zainali, who polled 17,866 votes.

This was PH’s second straight loss in a by-election, after it was defeated in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat contest in January.

DAP SHOULD NOT BE BLAMED FOR MALAYS’ FAILURE: MINISTER

Meanwhile, Entrepreneur Development Minister Redzuan Md Yusof said on Tuesday that the troubles at pilgrims fund Tabung Haji and the Federal Land Development Authority were brought about by Malays themselves and not the DAP.

“We presume that because DAP is part of the PH coalition, they will dissolve Malay institutions and Islam? No,” the Bersatu leader was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

“Almost all the big companies that involve Malay-Muslims have problems caused by us alone. We cannot blame another race for our own failure to do what is right,” he added.