BIGBANG's Seungri cancels concerts amid probe into drug, sex-for-favours allegations

SEOUL: Seungri, the youngest member of popular K-pop group BIGBANG, has cancelled the remaining shows of his solo tour amid a police investigation into allegations of drug use and engagement of sex services, Korean state media reported on Thursday (Feb 28).

"Seungri cancelled his concerts slated for March 9-10 in Osaka and March 17 in Jakarta," said his agency YG Entertainment, as quoted by Yonhap. "He will halt all planned engagements, not only the concerts, and actively cooperate with the police investigation."

The 29-year-old singer and businessman, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, returned home early Thursday after being questioned by police overnight over allegations ranging from drug use to attempting to buy sex services for potential investors into his company, the report said.

The probe followed a report on a local news site, SBS Fun-E, which disclosed messages he allegedly exchanged with the head of Yuri Holdings and one of its employees on the KakaoTalk mobile phone messaging service in 2015.

Yuri Holdings is the company Seungri co-founded in 2016 for his restaurant and entertainment businesses.

The messages showed Seungri directing the employee to prepare seats and "loose women" for the potential investors at a nightclub in Seoul's posh Gangnam area, Yonhap reported.

Seungri denied all allegations, saying he did not send the messages and that he had no recollection of what had happened more than three years ago, the report stated.

Police had separately been probing Burning Sun - a nightclub in Gangnam where Seungri was a public relations director - over allegations of drug use, sexual abuse, violence and corruption, said Yonhap.

Seungri had been in Singapore just before news of the allegations broke, and performed a sold-out show at The Star Theatre as part of the tour promoting his latest album, The Great Seungri.

He is known to have numerous business ventures, including a Japanese ramen restaurant franchise called Aori Ramen, which has outlets in South Korea, China, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Seungri is the last member of BIGBANG to enlist in mandatory military service and is expected to do so this year.