Black box from Lion Air crash brought back to shore

JAKARTA: On the fourth day of an intensive round-the-clock search, Indonesian officials on Thursday (Nov 1) brought one of the black boxes from Lion Air flight JT610 to shore in northern Jakarta, a key breakthrough in the mission to discover the reasons for the fatal crash that killed all 189 people on board.

The flight data recorder was greeted at the Jakarta International Container Terminal by Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Soerjanto Tjahjono, the head of Indonesia’s transport safety committee (KNKT).

Advertisement





“Finally this morning we found one of the two black boxes installed in the aircraft. It is most likely that this black box is the flight data recorder (FDR). When we arrive to the lab we will find out. However, we believe it is the FDR,” Soerjanto said.

Indonesian officials with one of the black boxes from Lion Air flight JT610. (Photo: Jack Board)

The flight data recorder holds information about dozens of parameters of the aircraft’s performance, including its speed, altitude and direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will help to create a clear picture about the plane’s final moments and the reasons it fell from the sky.



It is likely to take up to two weeks to download all of the data.

Meanwhile, the hunt continues for the second black box, the cockpit voice recorder.

"We are also trying to find the other black box. We hope that with this finding we can solve the mystery of why this aircraft was involved in this accident,” he said.

Lion Air’s managing director Captain Daniel Putut and officials from KMNT boarding a vessel and heading out to sea, where a black box from #JT610 has been recovered https://t.co/nfupMGJThE pic.twitter.com/dK5TrGHftp — Jack Board (@JackBoardCNA) November 1, 2018





Officials confirmed they could hear pings from what they suspect is the second recorder today.



Indonesian officials with one of the black boxes from Lion Air flight JT610. (Photo: Jack Board)

Divers interviewed by local media said they were forced to bury into mud on the seabed at depths of at least 32 metres in order to find the recorder.



Poor visibility and underwater currents had stalled the mission, despite pings from the black box giving crews strong leads to its location.

Indonesian officials have brought more #JT610 victim body parts and other flight debris to the port in Jakarta. But still no sign of the black box https://t.co/nfupMGJThE pic.twitter.com/Xz07GD3q0y — Jack Board (@JackBoardCNA) November 1, 2018





More body parts and plane debris were also brought to land to be processed.

Experts from the United States were seen examining closely some of the debris with their Indonesian counterparts.

It is believed that the majority of the bodies of the 189 passengers on board the aircraft will be found inside its fuselage, the main structure of the plane.

Authorities are yet to confirm if they have located it, after several false leads on Wednesday led them to coral crops and ship wrecks.