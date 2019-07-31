Blast in Pakistani city Quetta kills five

QUETTA, Pakistan: Five people including two policemen were killed and 27 injured in a blast near a police station in southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Tuesday (Jul 30) evening, a week after a similar blast that killed two people, police said.

An explosive-rigged motorcycle was detonated to target a police van parked outside the police station in the heart of Quetta’s busy shopping area, the city police chief said.

“Five people have been killed, including two policemen,” Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Quetta police chief told Reuters. Two women and a child are among the 27 injured in the blast, he added.

Men comfort each other as they mourn the death of a relative who was killed in a motorcycle bomb blast near a police station, at a hospital morgue in Quetta, Pakistan. (REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed)

In a similar blast last Tuesday two people were killed and 16 were injured when an explosive-rigged motorcycle went off outside a store in Quetta.

Violence in the Baluchistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has fuelled concern about the security of investments, in particular an energy link planned to run from western China to Pakistan’s southern port of Gwadar.

