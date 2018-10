NEW DELHI: A blast at Steel Authority of India's plant in the central state of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday killed at least six people, a police official said.

SAIL is India's biggest steel-maker and the blast occurred at its Bhilai plant. The company said an "incident" had taken place at the factory but had no details on casualties.

