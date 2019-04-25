Blast in town east of Sri Lankan capital, no casualties

COLOMBO: An explosion occurred in a town 40km east of the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, on Thursday (Apr 25) but there were no casualties, a police spokesman said.

Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said police were investigating the blast on empty land behind the magistrate's court in Pugoda.

"There was an explosion behind the court, we are investigating," he said, adding it was not a controlled explosion like other blasts in recent days.

The blast came at a time of high tension in Sri Lanka following the Easter Sunday suicide bomber attacks on the island state that killed 359 people and wounded about 500.

The attacks targeted luxury hotels in the capital of Colombo and churches, where Christians were attending Easter services. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility.

Sri Lankan police so far arrested almost 60 people in connection with the attack and security in the country remains heavy. The government imposed a national curfew after the blasts, which was lifted on Monday.

Social media access in Sri Lanka has also been curbed to restrict the spread of “wrong information”.



