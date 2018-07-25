Blast kills at least 20 in Pakistan on election day, hospital says

ISLAMABAD: A blast targeting a police van killed more than 20 people in Pakistan's northwestern city of Quetta on Wednesday (Jul 25), a hospital spokesman said, as the South Asian nation goes to the vote to choose a new government.

The blast happened near a polling station, said a Reuters witness in Quetta, capital of Pakistan's province of Baluchistan, but it was unclear if voting had been disrupted.

"Over 20 bodies and 28 injured have been shifted to civil hospitals," Dr Waseem Baig, a spokesman for a Quetta hospital, told Reuters.

Television images showed a charred police vehicle, cordoned off by security officials.

Samaa TV, which put the death toll at 20, said a "suicide attacker" was responsible for the attack. Rival Geo TV said 22 people had been killed.

"(The bomber) was trying to enter the polling station. When police tried to stop him he blew himself up," a local administration official in Quetta, Hashim Ghilzai, told AFP. The incident and toll were confirmed by a second senior local official.

The attack was not immediately claimed by any group.

Balochistan, Pakistan's poorest and most restive province, suffers from Islamist and separatist insurgencies.

It was hit by several bombings during the brief but acrimonious election campaign - including a devastating blast claimed by the Islamic State group which killed 153 people this month, and was Pakistan's deadliest ever suicide attack.

An earlier attack in the province on Wednesday left one policeman dead and three wounded when a hand grenade was thrown at a polling station in the village of Koshk, in Khuzdar district.

The military has stationed over 370,000 personnel across Pakistan to ensure security for the election, bolstered by an additional 450,000 police.

