Blast rocks east China chemical plant, casualties unknown

BEIJING: A chemical plant in eastern China was rocked by an explosion on Thursday (Mar 21), according to local officials who are checking whether there are any casualties.

The blast occurred at a chemical facility run by Tianjiayi Chemical in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, city officials said.

Videos on social media showed dark plumes of smoke billowing from an industrial building.

Industrial accidents are common in China, where safety regulations are often poorly enforced.

Public anger in China over safety standards has grown in recent years after three decades of swift economic growth that have been marred by accidents ranging from mining disasters to factory fires.

China has vowed to improve industrial standards, but environmentalists say they fear oversight weaknesses persist, including an opaque production process for hazardous chemicals.

