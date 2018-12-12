Blaze that claimed 6 lives at Ipoh shophouse caused by fireworks

IPOH: The fire that broke out at a two-storey shophouse in Malaysia on Tuesday, killing six people, was caused by a fireworks explosion, according to local authorities.

Those who died, including the owner of the business at the premise, had traces of sulphur and fireworks residue on their bodies, Perak CID chief Senior Asst Comm Yahya Abd Rahman said.

“A full report is expected to be received soon,” he told reporters at a press conference at Raja Permaisuri Bainun hospital on Wednesday (Dec 12).

The owner was named as P Thiagarajun, 40, authorities confirmed. The other five who died were all teenagers who had worked for him on a part-time basis. Four of them were students who had just started working.

The five of them were identified as Mohd Nor Aiman Abdul Rahman, 16, Mohamad Nor Ikram Mohd Husni, 15, Mohd Ikhmal Izzudin Mohd Kamari, 16, Ahmad Faizal Amiruddin, 16, and Mohamad Azhar Shah Rosli, 19.

They were buried in the same plot on Wednesday evening in a ceremony attended by more than 300 family members and residents.

The body of Thiagarajun has been claimed by his family members for burial in Buntong, a suburb in Ipoh.

"The four students were on their first day at work yesterday. They were trying to earn some pocket money during the school holidays, but the tragedy occurred, it’s very unfortunate,” Yahaya said.

Since the business at the burnt premise had no licence for explosives, the residues found by authorities at the scene indicated that there was criminal negligence and misconduct, he added.