BN-PAS coalition would affect local, foreign investments in Malaysia: Economists

KUALA LUMPUR: Economists and fund managers are expecting three possible scenarios from Malaysia’s May 9 general elections, including the possibility of a narrow win for the opposition or a hung Parliament.

Of the three scenarios, the most unfavourable is the possibility of a hung Parliament. In such a scenario, the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) could forge a coalition with the Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), potentially resulting in an increase in Islamic laws that will erode Malaysia's secular laws and be negative for both local and domestic investors, the economists said.

HUNG PARLIAMENT EXPECTED TO RESULT IN BN-PAS LINK-UP, MORE PRESSURE FOR SHARIAH LAWS: ECONOMIST

“A hung Parliament is increasingly possible. If UMNO and PAS form a coalition, it will not spell good news for the country‘s future or for foreign investors,” said Ramon Navaratnam, chairman of Asli Centre for Public Policy Studies. UMNO is the predominant party in the ruling coalition of BN.

Ramon added that such a scenario could lead to more pressure for shariah laws.

“It will be the beginning of a different country,” said Ramon.

“Why? Because there will be more pressure to become more Islamic. There will be less pressure to continue to be secular,” said Ramon.

“All these laws and regulations that are subject to scrutiny and revision will follow more and more Islamic principles, more pressure for shariah laws, which may not be acceptable to foreign investors. Domestic investors will feel discriminated against,” Ramon added.

Ramon was a former senior secretary-general of the Finance Ministry.

In Terengganu, the caretaker chief minister from BN, Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman, has promised that the state will implement Hudud Laws, the penal code of shariah laws, if BN wins the election in the state.

Punishments under Hudud Law includes chopping off the hands of thieves and stoning adulterers to death.

"When we succeed (in the general election) later, God willing, we will implement Hudud on Terengganu soil," Ahmad was quoted by local news portal Malaysiakini as telling students at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin in Kuala Terengganu on May 7.

THE ECONOMICS OF POLITICS

The recent rise in the prices of defensive stocks such as consumer staple shares like Nestle, Heineken, Carlsberg and F&N reflects the slight uncertainty in the market over BN being re-elected, according to Amara Investments, an institutional investor that manages over RM1 billion in assets.

“We believe the market is factoring a base case of BN winning the 14th general elections,“ said Andrew San, investment director of Amara Investments.

“However, having said this, there is still some uncertainty to this base scenario which will explain the recent flight to blue chips and defensive stocks like Carlsberg, Heineken, Nestle and F&N,” said San.

“If the base case does not happen, and Pakatan wins or indeed there is a hung parliament, then we may see a short-to-medium term uncertainty in the market,” said San.

“Such uncertainty would stem from possible changes in how the government would operate amongst its various arms and its influence upon various institutions which ultimately may affect, to varying degrees, how companies operate,” San added.

A BN VICTORY WILL SEE “MORE OF THE SAME”

In the event BN is returned to power, economists and investors expect more of the same with little structural change.

“Continuity of the present government means there will be a smooth transfer of power from the old to the new government, but from the same coalition, BN,” said Ramon.

“Old policies would most probably continue with some tweaking, to reflect the changed mood of voters as expressed in GE14. The economy will continue to grow at its own pace with the stability continuity brings. We will get more of the same."

According to Ramon, corruption will likely continue to rise as well as brain drain of well-educated Malaysians.

“Corruption will be likely continue to rise as in the past. They say it’s not easy for a leopard to change its spots,” said Ramon.

“The New Economic Policy, which is related to race-based economics, preferences and protectionism, would continue to the detriment of the poorer sections of the economy from all races,” said Ramon.

“Competition and meritocracy, and brain drain, will continue at the expense of higher standards of living, a better quality of life. We will also continue to have high costs of living because of protectionist policies,” Ramon added.

An economist with a research house, who declined to be named, said Pakatan’s manifesto focused more on institutional reforms and social welfare.

“For example, Pakatan wants to limit the term of the Prime Minister to two terms, separating the powers of the executive from the judiciary, the attorney-general’s office and others. These are good things,” said the economist.

An area of uncertainty is the opposition’s promise to abolish the six per cent goods and services tax (GST), implemented in 2015, which is highly unpopular with voters.

“Pakatan has not said how they will make up for the shortfall in revenue with the abolishment of the GST,” said the economist.

“The GST is a necessary thing as we have lost quite a bit from the fall in oil prices,” said the economist.

The oil and gas sector contributes some 20 per cent to the country’s revenue.

“Add to that, we have a narrow tax base of 2 million tax payers out of a 14 million workforce,” said the economist.

PAKATAN EXPECTED TO BE PRAGMATIC IN REVIEWING CHINA CONTRACTS

Another key issue that is a highlight of the opposition is its plan to review China’s large investments in the country where its leader Mahathir Mohamad said has not brought much benefit to the country.

“With Pakatan looking to review Chinese contracts, I believe that in the end there would be a pragmatic approach to reviewing such deals where they would need to be considered in a wider scope especially when dealing with the country's largest trading partner,” said Andrew San of Amara Investments.

The economist believes Pakatan will only review the massive RM55 billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project linking the states of Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan with west coast’s Port Klang.

“I believe Pakatan will be pragmatic, I don’t think they will cancel Chinese contracts and the only contract that I think they will review will be East Coast Rail Link as its price tag is massive,” said the economist.