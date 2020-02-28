BN's Hasni Mohammad sworn in as Johor's Chief Minister

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional (BN) Johor chief Hasni Mohammad has been sworn in as the Johor chief minister on Friday (Feb 28), the royal press office confirmed in a statement.

The state assemblyman for Benut took his oath of office before the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Bahru, the statement said.

Johor's crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was also present at the ceremony.

Speaking a press conference after he was appointed, Mr Hasni said: "This is not a new government created by our doing, but because of the need to have a new government.



"With regards to the appointment (of chief minister), it is the absolute discretion of the ruler (Sultan Ibrahim) and it is in accordance with the state constitution," he added.



Mr Hasni said his priority now was to form the new state executive council and start governing.



On Thursday, the palace had announced that the Johor state government will be replaced by a new coalition including lawmakers from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and BN.

Following Bersatu's decision to leave the Pakatan Harapan coalition on Monday, Johor's former chief minister Sahruddin Jamal and BN Johor chief Hasni Mohammad met with Sultan Ibrahim on Wednesday and informed him that a new coalition had a simple majority to take over the PH state government.



Dr Sahruddin is a Bersatu politician.



Sultan Ibrahim then invited all 56 state seat members for a meeting and asked them individually if they would support a PH state government or the new coalition.



According to the palace, 28 members chose the new coalition while 26 members chose PH to remain as the state government.

However, later on Thursday, PH in Johor claimed that it had the support of 28 out of 56 state seat assemblymen, an equal number to the lawmakers who said yes to the new coalition.

The PH group consisted of nine lawmakers from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), 14 members from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and five members from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).



In addressing this, Mr Hasni said in his press conference that he was confident the new coalition had enough support to rule.

"We will make up the numbers," he said.



In the 56-member Johor state government, BN holds 16 state seats and PAS one seat. Bersatu has 11 seats.



Meanwhile, the Democratic Action Party has 14 seats, Amanah nine and PKR five.

