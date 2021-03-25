BN will not stop its MPs from supporting Anwar's attempt to form new government: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional will not stop its Members of Parliament (MPs) from backing Parti Keadilan Rakyat's president Anwar Ibrahim's attempt to form a new government, said BN's chairman and United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a press statement posted on his Twitter page on Wednesday (Sep 23), Dr Ahmad Zahid said: "UMNO and BN are unable to prevent MPs who have decided to support ... Anwar Ibrahim, who has pledged to have an audience with the king and express his intentions as he has announced.

"I have been informed that many UMNO and BN MPs have voiced their support (Anwar), respect the stand of these MPs," he wrote.

Dr Ahmad Zahid's statement came hours after Mr Anwar announced that he has garnered a "strong, formidable, convincing majority" of MPs to form a new government and claimed that the current government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has fallen.

Mr Anwar did not reveal the list of MPs who are with him and said that he would only do so after the royal audience.

In his statement, Dr Ahmad Zahid added that UMNO and BN were not components of Perikatan Nasional, but its MPs supported the PN government.



In July, Dr Ahmad Zahid announced that UMNO had decided not to join PN and instead will focus on strengthening its Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance with Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and other parties within the BN coalition.