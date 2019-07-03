Bodies of 2 sisters found in Malaysia canal

IPOH: The bodies of two girls were found in a canal in the northern state of Perak, authorities in Malaysia said on Tuesday (Jul 2).

Police believe that half-sisters Nor Ayuni Najatul Abdul Az Zahir, 8, and Nor Anisa Najwa Mohd Zaki, 10, had stopped by the canal to play while they were on their way home from religious school.

The canal is about 500m from their house in the Kuala Bagan Tian village.

The bodies were then taken to the Parit Buntar Hospital for postmortems, according to DSP Sanusi Salleh, Acting Police Chief for the Kerian District.

Their father, Mohd Zaki Abdullah, 45, said the girls were not at home when he came back from work at 7pm. He then went around the neighbourhood to look for them.

He said: “Then, a villager told me that the body of a girl was found in the canal. I was shocked to learn later that it was Nor Anisa Najwa, before Nor Ayuni Najatul was found too.”

Both bodies will be buried at the Bagan Tiang Muslim cemetery on Wednesday.