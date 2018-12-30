Body of man in almost decomposed state found behind Malaysian factory

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Penang: The almost-decomposed body of a man was found near some bushes behind a factory in Malaysia on Sunday (Dec 30).

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said that the body, with no identification documents, was discovered by a man passing through the area in Juru, Bukit Tengah at about 10.30am.

Advertisement

"A team of police officers who arrived at the scene, which was a cattle grazing area, found the body of a man with clothes and pair of black boots.

"There were no vehicles at the scene and the police only found a black helmet about 40 metres away from the corpse," he said.

He said the body was in a state of decay and had worms on it. Early investigations indicated that the man was believed to have died four to five days ago.

Nik Ros Azhan said the preliminary examination by the forensic team did not find any elements of criminal acts and police were awaiting a postmortem from the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) for further investigation,” he said.

Advertisement