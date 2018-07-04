Body of Malaysian baby found in fridge after he was reported missing

KUALA LUMPUR: A five-month-old boy who was reported missing was found dead at the home of his caretaker in Taman Nakhoda, Batu Caves on Tuesday (Jul 3) night.

The body of Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi was found in the freezer compartment of the refrigerator at the house at about 11pm.

Gombak police chief Ali Ahmad said the victim was stuffed in a green bag and was fully clothed as well as wearing a napkin.

"The discovery of the victim was based on information provided by the caretaker during questioning which raised suspicions.

"However, an initial examination on the boy found no injuries and the body was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem," he told reporters.

Ali said police have detained the 33-year-old caretaker along with a housemate aged 36 and that the case has been classified as murder.

According to the Star, Deputy Women, Family and Community Development minister Hannah Yeoh visited the mortuary where the body of the baby was brought for a post mortem.

She said the ministry would issue a statement on the matter after the it receives the post mortem report.

Yesterday, it was reported that an unknown individual had run off with the boy from his caretaker’s house.



The matter was realised by the baby's mother Farah Madiha Othman, 28, when she went to fetch him at 7pm.

The case went viral on Facebook when the father, Mohd Sufi Naeif Mohd Fauzi, 28, uploaded a picture of the baby and asked the public’s help to locate him.