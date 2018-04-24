Body of slain lecturer to depart Malaysia for Gaza Wednesday: Palestinian ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of slain Palestinian engineer Fadi Al Batsh, killed in a drive-by shooting in Kuala Lumpur, will depart Malaysia on Wednesday evening for Gaza where he will be buried, Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Anwar Al Agha, told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (Apr 24).

“The body will leave Malaysia tomorrow evening around 7.30pm for Cairo by plane and will then continue by land to Gaza,” Dr Anwar said.

“We have received clearance (from Egypt). The body is expected to arrive in Gaza maybe sometime around Thursday.”

Batsh was killed in a drive-by shooting at 6am on Saturday as he was walking from his apartment to dawn prayers at a local mosque in the Kuala Lumpur suburb of Gombak.

Malaysian police said CCTV footage showed the killers had arrived on a powerful BMW motorcycle and wore full-faced helmets.

Police released sketches of the two suspects on Monday, describing them as “well-built” with Middle Eastern or European features. Both men had beards.

Hamas, the Islamist organization that controls Gaza, accused Israel of being behind the engineer’s killing, saying he was killed for his knowledge in “electrical engineering".

Israel’s Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman denied the charge, saying it was likely that Batsh, 35, was killed as part of an internal Palestinian dispute.

The motorcycle used by the two alleged killers was abandoned at the Danau Kota township in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, according to Malaysia’s Inspector-General of police Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

“We don’t know what is their (killers) motive but I appeal against making speculations as it involves foreign countries,” Fuzi told a press conference.

Fuzi also said that it would be “difficult” if the suspects had left the countries through illegal means.

Ambassador Anwar said he has full confidence the Malaysian government will thoroughly investigate the killing of al-Batsh.

“We hope the killers will be caught and brought to justice.”

PALESTINIANS IN MALAYSIA ADVISED TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS

Following the death, the Ambassador met with the Palestinian community and told them to be “careful” and to take precautions.

“I told them (Palestinians) to be careful and to come to us (embassy) or report to us if anything happens,” said Dr Anwar.

”Palestinians feel safe here. This is a lovely country and Malaysia has given much support to Palestinians.

“I am just reminding them to be careful," said Dr Anwar.

According to Dr Anwar, there are an estimated 4,000 Palestinians living in Malaysia, around half of which are students. The remaining 2,000 are traders and refugees from Syria and Iraq waiting for resettlement in third countries.

