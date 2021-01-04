Body of student who went missing amid Johor floods found in Kluang

KLUANG: The body of a Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) student, who was reported missing on Sunday (Jan 3), was found at Kampong Bentong in Kluang at noon on Monday.

Kluang district police chief Low Hang Seng said the body of 20-year-old Ikmal Hakimi Mahasan was found almost 50m away from his car at around 12.20pm, after being swept away by swift currents from a nearby river that broke its banks.

Ikmal is the second fatality linked to the recent Johor floods.

Low said the victim was believed to be on his way from his residence in Taman Suria to the house of an acquaintance known as "Amir", who lived in Kampung Bentong, when the incident occurred.

"The father of the victim, Mahasan Mohd Daud, 50, contacted another of his son’s friends known as Syafikh, at 11am yesterday, stating that he had gone to his son’s residence in Taman Suria at 2am but there was no one there.

“He had tried to contact his son but the phone was not active, and the victim’s Perodua Axia was also not at the house,” he said in a statement on Monday.



Low said the victim, a first-year USIM student, tried to contact his father but failed.

“The victim’s body was found today, and brought to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang for further action,” he said.

The number of flood victims in Johor has dropped to 6,244 people, compared to 6,991 people at noon today following the closure of 10 relief centres in flood-affected districts. Kluang reported 2,123 flood evacuees.

