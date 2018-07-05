Body parts found in suitcases at Malaysia's Gombak River

KUALA LUMPUR: Dismembered body parts were found stuffed in two suitcases at a bank of a river in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday noon (Jul 5).

A landscape worker spotted the suitcases by Gombak River and saw a leg sticking out from one of the bags, according to a source.

“A police examination found the torso in one bag and the legs, hands and head in the other,” said the source.

The body parts were also wrapped in black plastic bags, reported The Star.

The gender and identity of the person have yet to be determined.

The body parts were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and police are waiting for the postmortem results, said Dang Wangi District Police deputy chief Superintendent Rudy Abdullah.

He added that police have recorded statements from two homeless men and a woman in the area to assist them in their investigation.

“We urge anyone who has a missing family member to contact us to help us identify the body,” he said.