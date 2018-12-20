Body of man tied to motorcycle found in Perak river

PARIT, Perak: The body of a man with his throat slit and one of his legs tied to a motorcycle was found in Sungai Kinta, in the Malaysian state of Perak.

Perak Tengah district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the department was alerted to the discovery of the body which was caught on a tree branch, at about 6pm on Tuesday (Dec 18).

Advertisement

"The deceased’s right leg was tied to a Yamaha Kriss motorcycle believed to keep the body submerged," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The identity of the victim, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, 153cm tall and weighing about 50kg, has not been ascertained, as no identification documents were found on the victim or the surrounding areas."

Mr Zainal said based on the condition of the corpse, the victim is believed to have died two days ago. Injury marks were found on the neck and back of the head.

"Further investigations found that the owner of the motorcycle is already dead and it is not certain if the motorcycle has any connection with the victim," he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Zainal was also quoted as saying by the Star that the body had become bloated, with the deceased only wearing a pair of jeans.

“I urge those who are missing a kin or with information about the matter to come forward to investigating officer Mohamad Jazlan Sharif at the Perak Tengah district police station,” he added.