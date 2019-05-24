Bomb at mosque in Pakistan kills 2, wounds 14

QUETTA, Pakistan: A bomb at a mosque in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday (May 24) killed two worshippers and wounded 14, officials said.

The blast went off at the Sunni Muslim mosque when people were offering Friday prayers.

Advertisement

"There were about 100 people there when a bomb exploded very close to the prayer leader," said police officer Abdul Qayum.

There was no claim of responsibility.

Quetta is the capital Baluchistan province which has been plagued for decades by a separatist insurgency. The separatists usually attack energy infrastructure and the security forces.

Sunni Muslim militants also operate in the province. They usually attack government targets and members of the Shi'ite Muslim minority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attacks on Sunni mosques are rare.

Police said they were investigating.

