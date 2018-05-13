Bomb attacks at 3 churches in Indonesia kill at least 2 people: Police

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

JAKARTA: At least two people were killed and 13 others injured in bomb attacks, including a suicide blast, targeting churches in Indonesia's second biggest city Surabaya, police said Sunday (May 13).

"There have been three attacks at three churches," East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said.

The deadly blasts all occurred within 10 minutes of each other, police said, with the first explosion at 7.30 am (0030 GMT).

Police have only given details of one attack on Santa Maria Catholic Church and there have not yet been any claims of responsibility.

"We have confirmed one died at the scene, one died at the hospital, two police officers were injured and there are some civilians injured," Mangera said.

"In total 13 people are being treated at the hospital."

Television images showed debris scattered around the entrance of one church and police cordoning off areas as crowds gathered.

Authorities were also investigating whether there was an explosion at a fourth church.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

