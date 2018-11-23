Bomb hidden in vegetables kills at least 31 in Pakistan market

PESHAWAR: At least 31 people were killed and 50 wounded when a bomb hidden in a carton of vegetables ripped through a crowded marketplace in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal region Friday (Nov 23), officials said.

"We are trying to ascertain the nature of the blast" in Kalaya, a town in Orakzai agency, senior local official Khalid Iqbal told AFP. A second official confirmed the toll.

"According to our initial investigation, it was an improvised explosive device hidden in a carton of vegetables," he said.



Orakzai is one of seven restive semi-autonomous tribal regions on the Afghan border, an area that has long been a focal point in the global war on terror.

Washington has insisted that the region provides safe havens to militants including the Afghan Taliban and Al Qaeda - an allegation that Islamabad denies.



The attack took place during the regular Friday bazaar in Kalaya, a town in a Shiite-dominated area of Orakzai tribal district. (Graphic: AFP)

The blast occurred around the same time as three attackers attempted to storm the Chinese Consulate in the southern port city of Karachi in an unrelated incident in which two police officials were killed. The Karachi attack was claimed by the ethnic insurgent Baloch Liberation Army.



Pakistan has been battling Islamist groups in the tribal belt since 2004, after its army entered the region to search for Al-Qaeda fighters who had fled across the border following the US-led invasion of Afghanistan.

It has carried out multiple bloody military operations in the area, officially known as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Earlier this year Pakistan passed legislation which paves the way for the tribal areas to be merged into neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing them into the political mainstream.