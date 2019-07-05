Boy killed after falling through rotting floorboard on bus in Malaysia

PASIR PUTEH, Kelantan: A 12-year-old boy in the Malaysian state of Kelantan was killed on Thursday (Jul 4) when the rotting floorboard of the bus he was in gave way.

Wan Muhammed Adam Mohd Suria was travelling from his school in Kelantan to Terengganu to attend an English language workshop with 31 of his schoolmates when the incident occurred, local district police said.

Adam was playing at the front section of the bus next to the driver’s seat when he suddenly fell through the “rusty bus flooring”, the police said.

Screengrab of a Berita Harian Online video showing the dislodged floorboard of the bus.

A witness was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying that Adam lost his balance and fell off the bus.

“His friends only realised (there was a) rotting board on the floor after the incident as it had been covered with some kind of material,” the witness said.

Adam died at the scene from severe injuries.

FAMILY CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION

Adam's family said he was active in sports and had represented his school at local district games.

His mother, Nik Hasmani Mohamad, 44, said her son was interested in chess, football and volleyball and had earned several certificates for his participation in various games.



“He was also a prefect (in school)," she told reporters.

Adam's mother Mdm Nik Hasmani Mohamad has called for authorities to investigate the accident. (Photo: Bernama)

His family has urged authorities to investigate the cause of the accident and if it was due to negligence.

“Please investigate how this accident happened … what was the issue with the bus, were there adults monitoring the students in the bus when the accident happened?" Mdm Nik Hasmani said.

Adam's sister Wan Nur Fazleen Amirah, 22, added: "We have to take action against the organiser and the bus company (if they were negligent).

"Police should investigate if the bus had a legal permit."

The boy was buried on Thursday night after a post-mortem examination.

The education department in Kelantan said it will issue a statement on the incident soon.