Boy, 12, allegedly raped 4-year-old girl in Malaysia after watching porn videos

BATU GAJAH, Perak: A 12-year-old boy allegedly raped a four-year-old girl three times after being influenced by porn videos he watched on a mobile phone, police said on Tuesday (Jul 2).

Batu Gajah Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Adnan Basri said in a statement that the boy admitted to committing the offences after being questioned by officers.

The girl had been placed under the care of the boy's mother, a babysitter. When she complained of pain in her private parts, the girl's mother took her to the Tanjung Tualang Clinic last Friday.

After discovering injuries on the victim's private parts, the doctor advised the mother to lodge a police report, AC Ahmad Adnan added. The boy is being held under remand until Jul 5.

AC Ahmad Adnan called on parents to exercise caution when their children surf the Internet.

DIFFERENTIATING BAD TOUCH FROM SAFE TOUCH

Last week, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry launched a series of videos to educate preschoolers on sexual harassment.

It planned to air these one-minute clips, which teach children on “safe and unsafe touch”, as advertisements on Youtube, targeting kids above two years old.

The videos urge children to report incidents of inappropriate touching to adults they trust.

At the launch, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said children need to be taught on what is “safe touch” and “bad touch”.

“This is particularly so, taking into consideration that some offenders are family members and family friends,” Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, was quoted as saying by the Star.

