Malaysian police arrest man believed to have 'jokingly' put 3-year-old nephew in washing machine

KUALA LUMPUR: Police on Tuesday (Oct 2) arrested the uncle of a three-year-old boy who was found trapped inside a washing machine at a self-service laundry in Bukit Sentosa, Rawang.

“The suspect is believed to have ‘jokingly’ put his nephew in the machine causing the victim to be trapped for about 20 minutes," Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Lim Bak Phai said.



“The victim was then rescued with the help of the public and police and he was unhurt."

The boy's 27-year-old uncle was detained at about 11pm on Tuesday.

He has been remanded until Saturday, said the district police chief, adding that he was being investigated under the Child Act for abusing, neglecting, abandoning or exposing children in a manner that may cause them to experience physical or emotional injuries.

Lim said the police had also recorded statements from the victim's mother and is investigating her for making a false report.

“The victim’s mother had earlier lodged a report that her son was missing and suddenly he was in the washing machine," he said.

The incident, which took place early Tuesday morning, garnered widespread attention after a video circulating online showed a child trapped inside a washing machine before subsequently being rescued by members of the public.

