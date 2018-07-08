‘We finally get to see the Wild Boars’ faces,’ says mission chief after 4 boys rescued from Thai cave

CHIANG RAI: A deafening applause broke among a troop of journalists on Sunday night (Jul 8) in Thailand’s northernmost province of Chiang Rai when its former governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, the man who leads one of the most watched rescue operations in the world, finished his first sentence at a press conference.



“After 16 days of waiting, we finally get to see the faces of the Wild Boars today.”



The mission chief was referring to the four schoolboys from the Wild Boars football team who have been successfully evacuated from the waterlogged Tham Luang cave complex. Another eight boys, along with their coach, are still waiting to be rescued from the cave, where they have been trapped in near darkness since Jun 23.



The four children are being treated at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in the city centre, 60km away from the massive cave network that has separated them from their families for more than two weeks.



“What we have today is the best situation,” Narongsak told reporters from across the world who were gathered at the Phong Pa sub-district administration office opposite the Tham Luang Forest Park. “All four of them are now safe inside the hospital.”



The remaining nine survivors are to stay put as divers refill air tanks for the next round of evacuation.

WATCH: What the boys and the divers have to go through to make their way out of Tham Luang cave complex



NEXT EVACUATION IN 20 HOURS



More than 90 divers participated in the Sunday evacuation. About 50 of them came from different countries across the world and the rest are Thai.



The rescue operation began at 10am local time and was expected to bring out the first child at 9pm. By 5.40 pm, however, the first boy managed to leave the caves, followed by three more between 5.50 pm and 7.50 pm. It only took about two minutes for the rescue vehicles to deliver them to helicopters which later flew them to the city centre.



A helicopter flies from #ThamLuang cave complex towards Chiang Rai's city centre following reports of first two boys successfully evacuated. They'll be sent to a hospital for medical care https://t.co/Nz93mYEwJj pic.twitter.com/WVRlAFlSMX — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 8, 2018

The four boys were selected to be brought out first based on their health assessment, Narongsak said. Each wore a full-faced diving mask and was escorted out by two divers. The masks are waterproof and allow them to breathe normally.



“Our operation today is more successful than what we’ve hoped for,” he added.



The rescue operation is currently on hold due to depleted oxygen levels. Preparation for the next evacuation is set to begin soon. According to Narongsak, all the air tanks installed along the evacuation route have been used up and need replacing.

The next round of rescue is expected to begin in no fewer than 20 hours if the weather condition, water levels and the remaining survivors’ physical as well as mental health are stable.



Previously, rescuers mulled over a few options to get the group out of the cave - including waiting out the monsoon, which could take months. Other options included escaping through a "chimney" that could lead upwards and into fresh air.

But with fresh monsoon rains due, rescuers have warned that the window of opportunity to evacuate the boys is "limited".



It's pouring outside #ThamLuang cave complex now - rescuers will be hoping that the overnight downpour won't hamper the evacuation of the remaining 9 when they resume work tomorrow https://t.co/nxneXtdKTL pic.twitter.com/fdM9sKBfgn — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) July 8, 2018





