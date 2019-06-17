Brain disease linked to lychees kills 97 children in India

PATNA: Nearly 100 children have died this month from encephalitis, commonly known as brain fever, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, a health official said on Monday (Jun 17).

Eighty children died in the state's biggest government-run hospital - the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), in the city of Muzaffarpur - and 17 others at a private facility, health official Ashok Kumar Singh told AFP.

Most of the victims had suffered a sudden loss of glucose in their blood, Singh said.

A total of 146 are still being treated for the disease, Shailesh Prasad Singh, a medical official in the Muzaffarpur district of the state, told Reuters.

TV channels showed distraught parents sitting next to their children, several of whom were cramped on one bed.

One parent heckled India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as he took his entourage around the SKMCH for an inspection.

A doctor told a local TV channel that the SKMCH was ill-equipped to handle the rush of patients, most of whom were wheeled in semi-conscious.

"There are no good facilities here," Sunil Ram, the father of one girl that died, told Reuters partner ANI on Sunday. "Had the facilities been good, she would have never died."

Encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain, caused by any one of a number of viruses. Symptoms include high fever, vomiting and, in severe cases, seizures, paralysis and coma. Infants and elderly people are particularly vulnerable.

The outbreak of the disease has happened annually during summer months in the same districts since 1995, typically coinciding with the lychee season.

Several years ago US researchers had said the brain disease could be linked to a toxic substance found in the fruit.

Known locally as Chamki Bukhar, the disease claimed a record 150 lives in 2014.

They also said more study was needed to uncover the cause of the illness, which leads to seizures, altered mental state and death in more than a third of cases.

Outbreaks of neurological illness have also been observed in lychee-growing regions of Bangladesh and Vietnam.