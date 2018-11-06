Britain's Fox: 'impossible' to say if Brexit deal can be reached this month or next

British trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday that it was "impossible" for him to say if a Brexit deal can be reached with the European Union this month or next, but he added Britain wants an agreement.

SHANGHAI: British trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday that it was "impossible" for him to say if a Brexit deal can be reached with the European Union this month or next, but he added Britain wants an agreement.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a trade fair in Shanghai, Fox said it was more important to get the right agreement than the quickest agreement.

Advertisement

With just five months until Britain is due to leave the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to nail down a deal.

(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Darren Schuettler)