British man on Diamond Princess cruise ship dies after COVID-19 infection

LONDON: A British man who was infected by COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among people who were aboard the vessel to six, Japan's government said on Friday (Feb 28).

He was the first foreigner from the ship to die, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. It did not provide his name or age.



Hundreds of people on board the Diamond Princess, which spent two weeks quarantined off Japan, have tested positive for the virus.

Earlier on Friday, Japanese media citing the health ministry reported that a female passenger who was on board a virus-hit cruise liner off Japan has died.

The woman is Japanese and in her 70s, the reports said.



DOZENS ALLOWED OFF SHIP

Dozens of passengers who were allowed off the cruise ship have developed symptoms including fever and will be asked to take tests for the virus, Japan's health minister said on Wednesday.

The government has contacted 813 former passengers of the Diamond Princess.

About 970 were allowed off the boat last week after testing negative for the virus, but several have subsequently been found to be carrying the disease.

The ministry found "45 people had certain symptoms", health minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament on Wednesday.

"We asked all of them (who have symptoms) to see a doctor and to take tests," Kato said.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has rapidly spread to more than 40 other countries and territories.



More than 200 people across Japan has been infected, with five deaths linked to the coronavirus.



