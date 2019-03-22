Broken rib bones pierced lung of Malaysia firefighter who died after Selangor riots: Forensic specialist

SHAH ALAM: The firefighter who died after getting injured in the Selangor temple riots had two broken rib bones that pierced his right lung, said a forensic medical specialist to the coroner's court on Friday (Mar 22).



Speaking in an ongoing inquest to determine the cause of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim's death, Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi said he determined that the fourth and fifth rib bone had pierced the firefighter's lung during an internal examination on Dec 18 last year.



Adib, 24, died on Dec 17, about three weeks after the riots at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Selangor, which were said to have erupted over the relocation of the house of worship.



Adib had been deployed to the scene to put out a car fire, but was severely injured after he was allegedly attacked upon arrival. There were also claims that he sustained injuries after a fire truck reversed into him.

On Tuesday, a witness said during the inquest that he saw Adib fall on his back after being caught between a car and the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle he was on.

The EMRS had been hit by a reversing Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle being attacked by rioters.

The inquest has yet to determine the cause of Adib's death.

Dr Ahmad, who was the 24th witness, testified: “The sternum (breast bone) was not broken. The second to fifth right rib bones were broken in the front and the side."

"The third rib bone was broken in three places and the fourth rib bone, in two," he added.

The inquest was set to continue in the afternoon with coroner Rofiah Mohamad.

