COVID-19: Brunei suspends reciprocal green lane arrangement with Singapore

SINGAPORE: Brunei is temporarily suspending a reciprocal green lane arrangement with Singapore until further notice.

Travellers who have already been approved to enter Brunei under this arrangement will be allowed to do so until 7pm on Thursday (May 20), Brunei's Prime Minister's Office said in a media release.

"After this period, all travellers from Singapore will be required to undergo self-isolation at hotel accommodation for a period as determined by the Ministry of Health’s risk assessment," the announcement said.

The decision was taken as part of a continuous review of the risk assessment of all countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

The reciprocal green lane between Singapore and Brunei was announced in September last year for essential business and official purposes.

Similar arrangements with Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Germany and South Korea were suspended by Singapore in December 2020 and January this year given a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in those countries.



