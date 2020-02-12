Andrew Yang announces withdrawal from Democratic presidential race

WASHINGTON: Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who campaigned on giving every adult American US$1,000 a month, suspended his campaign for president on Tuesday (Feb 11) after failing to make an impact in the New Hampshire primary.

"You know I am the math guy and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race," Yang told cheering supporters as he bowed out.

"I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win. And so tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president.

"Our signature proposal, universal basic income, has become part of the mainstream conversation."

Yang, 45, was polling at a lowly 3 per cent with 20 per cent of polling stations reporting, placing him well out of contention.

"Without a doubt, we accelerated the eradication of poverty in our society by years, even generations," Yang added.

Yang, 45, who ran for president despite having no political background, surprised many observers by qualifying for debates and remaining in the contest longer than some veteran politicians.

The Ivy League-educated son of Taiwanese immigrants, who was bidding to be the country's first Asian-American president, launched his longshot candidacy in 2017 as a virtual unknown.

Yang's signature proposal was his answer to the "fourth industrial revolution", the rise of automation that he said destroyed millions of manufacturing jobs and, as a consequence, paved the way for Donald Trump's 2016 election.

"I hope this campaign can be a message and a word of caution and guidance to my Democratic colleagues that Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems," Yang said at a Democratic debate on Friday.



"Donald Trump is not the cause of all our problems, and we're making a mistake when we act like he is.

"He is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades."

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, 55, also announced he was dropping out as early result showed him in 10th place, having insisted he needed a top-four finish.

