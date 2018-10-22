Businessman fined RM2,000 for assaulting petrol station attendant in Malaysia

TAPAH, Perak: A 25-year-old businessman was fined RM2,000, in default five months’ jail, on Monday (Oct 22) for voluntarily causing hurt on a petrol station attendant.

Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan meted out the fine on Muhammad Nuralif Shaufik Ahmad Fauzi, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with causing hurt on Muhammad Ridwan Abdullah, 24, at a Petronas petrol station in Sungkai at 12.45 pm on Oct 6.

In mitigation, Muhammad Nuralif Shaufi’s lawyer, S Kavitha, said her client was remorseful. He is an only child and supporting his parents, who are not working, she added.

The case came to light after a 42-second video of the petrol attendant being dragged, kicked and slapped by a group of men was circulated widely on social media last week.

A police report filed by the victim said he was assaulted for refuelling the wrong type of petrol for a customer.

