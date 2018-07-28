Censors and intimidation surround Cambodians as election voting opens

PHNOM PENH: Polls opened throughout Cambodia on Sunday morning (Jul 29) as the nation contended with its most one-sided election in recent history.



The ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CCP) is expected to win the vast majority of seats following the systematic dismantling of its only genuine challenger, the national opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

A climate of intimidation has prevailed throughout many Cambodian communities even long before the campaigning period of two weeks, with many reports of authorities pressuring people to cast their vote for the government.



Independent news sites have been blocked by censors for the 48 hours leading up to the vote, preventing locals from accessing anything other than pro-government media channels.

A supporter at the CPP rally on Friday (Jul 27) at Phnom Penh. (Photo: Jack Board)

Opposition figures have run a "clean finger campaign" calling for a boycott of the polls. Several people have been arrested and others fined for doing so.

The CPP has denied there will be any repercussions for anyone choosing to abstain but says campaigning for a boycott is against the law.

The National Election Committee - under the control of the government - says its expects 60 per cent of registered voters to participate, down from 68.5 per cent in 2013.

Many workers have been given three days off work in order to go back to their home provinces to vote. Some have reported that managers have threatened to dock their pay if they return without an ink stained finger, indicating a vote.

"I have not had any direct pressure but I feel worried and wonder why they offer three days off," said Sophal, a hotel worker in Phnom Penh.

"If I don't go to vote, I am afraid of having problems and being fired.

"I will go to dip my finger with the ink but I won't vote for anyone at all because there is no party I support.”

The opposition as recently as 12 months ago had legitimate hopes of an electoral breakthrough.

Kem Sokha seen campaigning for the CNRP in 2017. He is now in jail. (Photo: Jack Board)

The CNRP’s leader Kem Sokha, last year at the helm of a momentum-building commune election campaign, is now languishing in prison, detained over charges of treason and yet to be granted a trial.



The United States has since introduced sanctions that target the CPP’s inner circle for anti-democratic activities.

The nation has been left to vote in a contest with few real choices.

There are 20 parties officially on the roster but most of them are small, newly formed and largely unknown among the electorate.

When results start to be announced later in the evening, it is expected that all but a handful of the 125 seats in the National Assembly will fall to the CPP, which has been in power since 1985 under Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Prime Minister Hun Sen at the CPP rally on Friday (Jul 27). (Photo: Jack Board)

He led a massive rally on Friday in Phnom Penh after a speech that focused on war, peace and prosperity.

“We stood up and turned blood and tears into development,” he said. “No peace, no development. Voting for the CPP will guarantee the peace?



“If we didn't eliminate them (the CNRP) with an iron fist, maybe by now Cambodia would be in a situation of war.”

Polling will close at 3pm local time.