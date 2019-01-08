Fire engulfs 18-storey casino building in Cambodia: Reports

CAMBODIA: A fire broke out at a casino building in Cambodia on Monday night (Jan 7), sending flames ablaze several storeys high.

The fire began at around 9.30pm on the lower floor of the building before spreading up, Thai News Agency (TNA) said.

The 18-storey building, known as the Genting Crown Casino, houses a hotel and an entertainment centre, and is located in Poipet in Banteay Meanchay province, around 150 metres next to the Thailand border.

Around 10 people were injured, TNA said, and some people may have been trapped in the building, according to The Nation.





Thai authorities were alerted to the incident at around 10pm, TNA reported, adding that its rescuers and a fire truck were on standby at the border.

According to Genting Crown Casino's website, the resort opened in April 1999.

Poipet is known for its many casinos, some of which can be found at the area near the border.