Cambodia's Khmer Rouge committed 'genocide', court says in historic ruling

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime committed "genocide" during its reign of terror from 1975-1979, a UN-backed war crimes court said Friday (Nov 16) in a historic ruling.

"The chamber ... finds that the crimes of genocide ... were committed" against ethnic Vietnamese and Cham Muslims, presiding judge Nil Nonn said - the first time the court has issued such a ruling.



The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia said Khmer Rouge "Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea, 92, and former President Khieu Samphan, 87, had been found guilty of crimes against humanity and genocide against the Cham Muslims and the Vietnamese.

They were the first Khmer Rouge officials found guilty of genocide and were sentenced to life in prison.

