Multilingual Cambodian boy Thuch Salik to further studies in China

Thuch Salik, a Cambodian boy who starred in a viral video showing his ability to speak dozens of languages, has headed to China to further his studies, reports said.

A Cambodian businessman, Khit Chhern, is sponsoring the 14-year-old.

He posted on Sunday (May 12) a farewell message to Salik on Facebook which said that he hopes Salik will "struggle" like he did at his age and that he will become a good citizen.

Salik is attending Hailiang Foreign Language School in Zhejiang province, according to sohu.com.

A video on Facebook posted on Monday shows Salik being welcomed by students and staff members of the school when he arrived at the airport.

They present him with flowers and even do a little dance for him.

Salik became an Internet sensation last November after a Malaysian tourist posted online a video of him conversing in 10 different languages and dialects, including English, Mandarin, Japanese, Thai and French.

The teen picked up the languages while peddling souvenirs to tourists at the Angkor Wat.

He told CNA in an interview last November that he knew only one language when he started selling at 11 years old, and picked up the rest over three years.

The money he earned went to pay for his and his siblings' education as well as to pay off his family's debt.

Since his online fame, Salik and his family have been inundated with offers of donations and support.



In photos posted on social media by Khit, Salik is seen travelling and having meals with the businessman's family and other children.

In January, Salik also visited China and Hailiang school for a tour and to experience school life there, Sinchew Daily reported.

