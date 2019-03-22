Car ploughs into crowd in China killing 6, police shoot driver

BEIJING: Chinese police shot dead a man on Friday (Mar 22) after he ploughed his car into pedestrians, killing six people, state television reported.

The man had intentionally driven into the people but the report did not elaborate on the motive behind the early morning incident in Zaoyang city in the central province of Hubei.

Seven people were injured and were in hospital, state television added. It gave no other details.

There have been several similar incidents in China in recent years.

Last September, at least 11 people were killed when a car drove onto a crowded square in southern China and the driver attacked people with a knife and spade seeking "revenge" on society for previous criminal convictions.

Police detained the driver, a man in his 40s, and described him as a "vengeful repeat offender" who ntended to "cause serious damage".

In late November, a car ploughed into a group of children crossing a street in front of an elementary school in the northeastern Liaoning province, killing five people and injuring at least 19.

The driver said he "chose his victims at random" and had reportedly been contemplating suicide due to domestic troubles before the tragedy occurred.