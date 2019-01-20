Search operation underway after car plunges off Penang Bridge, following collision

PERAI, Penang: A search-and-rescue operation was underway in Penang on Sunday (Jan 20) after a car plunged into the sea following a collision with another vehicle on the Penang Bridge.

The car was heading towards the mainland when it collided with another vehicle early Sunday morning.

Perai Fire and Rescue chief Azlan Hassan said they were alerted to the incident at 2.35am and found the second vehicle - another car - badly damaged.

"Rescuers found a Toyota Vios badly damaged but its driver only lightly injured," he told reporters. "We have not been able to ascertain the make of the other car and status of its occupants."

A search-and-rescue operation is underway with the assistance of the marine police, he added.



Witness Azrul said he was fishing from one of the bridge's pillars with a friend when he saw the car fall into the sea.

"We saw the car falling into the sea but everything happened so fast and it was dark," he said. "We shone our torchlights where it fell but did not see anyone."

Azrul and his friend tried to find the victims but were unsuccessful. They then alerted marine police officers who were patrolling the area.



