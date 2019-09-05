Decision to withdraw extradition Bill was by Hong Kong government, with Beijing's support: Carrie Lam

HONG KONG: A day after announcing the withdrawal of the extradition Bill, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday (Sep 5) that the decision was made by the Hong Kong government, with Beijing's backing.

"The decision is one of the Hong Kong SAR government, in the same way the Bill was introduced and taken forward by the Hong Kong SAR government," she said in a press conference on Thursday (Sep 5).

The Bill, which was first proposed in February, had sparked mass protests and plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest political crisis in decades.

The withdrawal was one of the protesters' five demands, although many demonstrators and lawmakers said the move was too little, too late.

The official China Daily said on Thursday that the withdrawal of the Bill was an olive branch that leaves demonstrators with no excuse to continue violence.

"Throughout the whole process, the Central People's Government took the position that they understood why we have to do it, they respected my view and they supported me all the way.

"So whether it was in the early stages of processing the Bill and then the suspension of the Bill, and then withdrawing the Bill yesterday, it's the same position," Lam added.

The chief executive was responding to a question on why it took her so long to withdraw the Bill despite increasingly violent protests over the last three months.

"It is not exactly correct to describe this as a change of mind," Lam replied, saying that she had previously announced the suspension of the Bill and called it "dead".

"So as far as the substance is concerned, there is simply no plan to take forward the Bill in light of the controversy," she added.

The decision, Lam said, came after receiving "a very pertinent piece of advice" from the people she had been holding dialogues with in the past two weeks.

The people, who came from different backgrounds and political positions, told her "that if the government wants to start a dialogue, the government should also take the initiative to provide a basis for a dialogue", she said.

"The withdrawal of the Bill to fully allay public concerns is one of those important basis for a dialogue."

In her prepared speech on Thursday, the chief executive expressed hope that the withdrawal of the Bill and other measures proposed on Wednesday will help solve the city's political crisis.

She reiterated that the extradition Bill will be withdrawn with "no debate and no voting" and that authorities will "fully support" the Independent Police Complaints Council, which will have experts from the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

