Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam calls for calm, says govt will be resolute in maintaining law and order

HONG KONG: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday (Aug 5) gave a news conference as pro-democracy protesters carried out a city-wide strike to heap more pressure on the city's leaders.

"The recent protests and marches have seen escalating violence, and these worrying acts have gone beyond (protesting the bill)," she said adding that they are pushing the city to the verge of an "extremely dangerous situation".

"Such extensive violence in the name of certain demands or uncooperative movement have seriously undermined Hong Kong's law and order and are pushing our city, the city we all love and many of us helped to build to the verge of a very dangerous situation," she added.

"The great majority of Hong Kongers face anxiety over their daily lives. Some of them do not know whether they can still take some forms of public transport, while others right now are being blocked on the way to work."

She added: "The government has already announced that the Extradition Bill is dead, yet the protesters have continued to rally and strike.



"The government will be resolute in maintaining law and order in Hong Kong and restoring confidence; This is the time for us to rally together to set aside differences and bring back order and say no to chaos."

On Monday, activists descended on key Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations during the morning rush hour, deliberately keeping open doors to stop trains departing, causing long queues and triggering occasional scuffles between angry commuters and protesters.

More than 100 flights at the city's airport - one of the world's busiest - were also listed as cancelled on Monday morning after aviation authorities warned passengers about potential disruptions.



PLANNED CITY-WIDE STRIKE

At a press conference on Saturday, strike organisers - many hiding their identities behind masks - said 14,000 people from more than 20 sectors had committed to civic action on Monday.

People from all walks of life indicated plans online to either strike or phone in sick on Monday - from civil servants and social workers, to flight attendants, pilots, bus drivers and even employees of the city's Disneyland.

The protests in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city were triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law but quickly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reform and a halt to eroding freedoms.

Under the terms of the 1997 handover deal with Britain, Hong Kong has rights and liberties unseen on the Chinese mainland, including an independent judiciary and freedom of speech.

But many say those rights are being curtailed, citing the disappearance into mainland custody of dissident booksellers, the disqualification of prominent politicians and the jailing of pro-democracy protest leaders.

Public anger has been compounded by rising inequality and the perception that the city's distinct language and culture are being threatened by ever-closer integration with the Chinese mainland.