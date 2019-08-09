Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says protests have hit business like a 'tsunami'
HONG KONG: Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday (Aug 9) the business community was very worried about the long-term consequences of protests in the Asian financial hub.
Lam was flanked by business leaders as she told the media that downward economic pressure had hit like a "tsunami".
The city has been embroiled in a political crisis throughout the summer, with anti-government street protests turning increasingly violent.
Retail sales and tourism numbers took a knock in June.
Her comments come as thousands of pro-democracy activists were chanting for reform at a sit-in at Hong Kong airport.
The protest, scheduled to run throughout the weekend, is the second time protesters have brought their message to the busy travel hub hub, hoping to garner support from international arrivals.