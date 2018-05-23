Cash seized from Najib-linked residence totalled more than RM110 million

KUALA LUMPUR: The total amount of cash seized from a deluxe apartment block linked to former prime minister Najib Razak came up to more than RM110 million (US$27.6 million), police sources have said.

Boxes and bags believed to contain cash were seized from Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Investigators started counting on Monday and only managed to complete the process on Wednesday (May 23), Malay Mail Online reported, citing police sources.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the money will be taken to Bank Negara Malaysia.

Citing an unnamed source, Bernama reported that the counting process, conducted by police officers with the help of personnel from other agencies including Bank Negara Malaysia, was completed at about 4pm on Wednesday. The cash counted was believed to be more than RM110 million, according to the source.

The source also said the team carried out a valuation of the other items seized, including jewellery.

Citing police sources, Malay Mail Online reported that the cash was in various currencies. Investigators had to record the serial number of each note as the count progressed, it added.



“Now the team is simultaneously working on getting accurate values for the other items such as the jewellery, gold bars and watches that were seized,” one of Malay Mail Online's sources said, on condition of anonymity.

The former prime minister, who faces a high-profile graft probe into his alleged involvement with state fund 1MDB, last week protested about the "indiscriminate" way the homes of his son and daughter were raided.

He accused police officers of helping themselves to food and chocolates in the refrigerator - a complaint that has drawn public ridicule and sparked a campaign to deliver chocolates to police stations.

