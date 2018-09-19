'Cathay Paciic': Hong Kong carrier pokes fun at typo on one of its planes

HONG KONG: When one of its planes was painted with a huge typo in its name, Cathay Pacific did not try to hide the mistake.

Instead, it posted photos of the gaffe on social media, showing the plane with the words "Cathay Paciic" painted in bold letters across its side.

In a lighthearted post on Facebook, the Hong Kong flag carrier wrote: "Breaking! Limited edition (Boeing) 777 makes an appearance.

"Oops this special livery won't last long! She's going back to the shop!"







In response, many social media users praised the company's public relations team for their approach.

"Good on you, CX PR team, for redirecting the attention adding a sense of humor, and not trying to hide the error," one user going by the name of Daijobu Desu wrote.

Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post reported that the error was likely to be expensive, costing several thousand dollars to fix.

It was unclear whether a Cathay Pacific engineer or someone from Haeco, a sister company of the airline, was to blame, according to the Post.